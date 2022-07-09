Report: Chelsea Interested In Bayern Munich Star Dayot Upamecano As The German Side Look Poised To Sign Juventus Ace Matthijs de Ligt

The 23-year-old could look for a move away from Munich as the club signs a new defender, and a move to Stamford Bridge could be on the cards.

Chelsea find themselves in a precarious position, as Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have transferred to Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively, the Blues are in desperate need of more depth at the back.

As well as this, when Kurt Zouma moved to West Ham United last season, the centreback was never replaced.

Nathan Ake looks to be heading to Stamford Bridge, with personal terms reportedly agreed and the clubs narrowing in on a price for the former AFC Bournemouth man.

However, Chelsea are still in need of further defensive manpower. Target Matthijs de Ligt is reportedly closing in on a move to Munich, and so he could be ruled out as a possible signing.

Dayot Upamecano, though he has not been made available yet this transfer window, is the perfect archetype for a defender. He's young, aerially dominant and a strong tackler.

According to 90 Min, Chelsea could look to swoop in of the star should he become available.

If De Ligt were to be heading to the Allianz Arena, there would be a possibility for the young star to be allowed to make a move this summer.

