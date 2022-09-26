Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Interested In Monaco Defender Benoit Badiashile

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Report: Chelsea Interested In Monaco Defender Benoit Badiashile

Chelsea are interested in Monaco's Benoit Badiashile, but the French club don't want to sell.

Chelsea want another defender, that much is clear, and with Thiago Silva not getting any younger, it's a decision that makes a lot of sense. The Brazilian defender is now 38-years old, and unfortunately age catches up with everyone.

Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana have softened the burden somewhat, but another centre-back will be needed to play in that back three if Potter decides to keep that formation.

Step forward Benoit Badiashile from Monaco.

Benoit Badiashile

Benoit Badiashile in action for France.

According to Sport Witness, Chelsea are interested in signing the young French defender, who played 90 minutes last night for France in a 2-0 defeat to Denmark. The player is highly rated in France, and at 21-years of age, has a lot of growing to do into his potential.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chelsea's main target is of course Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig, but they will face heavy competition from clubs for the Croatian defender's signature. Manchester City are supposedly interested, and it could end up being a bidding war for his signature, which price wise isn't good.

Benoit Badiashile

Chelsea are interested in Benoit Badiashile.

Badiashile would be a cheaper alternative, but Monaco at the moment are refusing to sell. Every player has a price these days, and enough pressure and the right financial package may change that situation.

Chelsea will definitely be active this summer and in January, it's not a question of who they'll sign, but which position they are going to strengthen first.

