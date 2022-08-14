Chelsea Interested In Everton Star Anthony Gordon

Chelsea are in talks to sign Everton forward Anthony Gordon as the Blues aim to rebuild for the future of the club, according to reports.

Former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard's team value the 21-year-old at around £50 million, and the west London side are looking to add Gordon to their squad to bolster their attacking options.

Everton have been looking to tie him down to a new deal for a while now but interest from other top six clubs, including Tottenham, has made this a lot harder.

The England U21 international has started in the false nine role in both of Everton's games this season in the absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin. He had a goal ruled out against Aston Villa for offside.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Toffees have shown interest in striker Armando Broja, who could still depart before the end of the transfer window. This could enable a move for Gordon to take place.

Thomas Tuchel earlier spoke out the ageing Chelsea squad and how the club must invest long-term now. Signing Gordon would heavily suggest that those plans are true.

