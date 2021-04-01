NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Chelsea interested in Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum on free transfer - Barcelona, PSG and Inter Milan linked

Chelsea are reportedly interested in out of contract Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum this summer.

The 30-year-old is set to become available on a free transfer at the end of the current season having not agreed a contract extension with Liverpool. 

Barcelona have been the reported favourites for the Dutch midfielder and have offered him a three-year-deal in Spain. 

But Chelsea have now joined the race to sign Wijnaldum this summer, according to Marca in Spain.

Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Inter Milan are also all interested in the Liverpool midfielder, as per the report.

Wijnaldum provided an update on his future last week insisting there is no new developments, and when there is he will discuss it.

He said: "You will always talk about those things and about my future. But as I have said on other occasions, I have no news yet.

"When there is news, I will talk about it, but there is no news."

