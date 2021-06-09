Chelsea Interested in Ramos and Varane If Antonio Rudiger Leaves

Chelsea are keeping tabs on Real Madrid defensive duo Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane, according to reports in Spain.

Having won the Champions League last month, Chelsea have put themselves in an excellent position heading into the summer transfer window which opened on Wednesday 9 June.

Thomas Tuchel's side want a new centre-forward, that is their priority this summer, but a new central defender has been speculated.

(Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA)

Thiago Silva has just signed a new one-year contract and Antonio Rudiger is set to discuss his future and contract after the European Championships.

And reports in Spain, via Sport Witness, claim Chelsea are already planning in case Rudiger leaves the club and opts to snub a new deal.

Ramos and Varane are two players Tuchel 'likes the most'. Ramos' deal expires at the end of June, while Varane's future at Real remains uncertain.

Photo by Julien Poupart/Abaca/Sipa USA

If Rudiger leaves, Chelsea reportedly 'want to take one of' the Real defenders'.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

