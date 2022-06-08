Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Interested In Signing Gabriel Jesus From Manchester City | Guardiola Values Him At £43M

According to reports, Chelsea are interested in signing Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus this summer after Pep Guardiola's side listed the Brazilian for sale.

Chelsea look set to have a busy summer. With several players linked with transfer exits, the Blues will have plenty of money to spend.

According to Guardian reporter Jacob Steinberg, Chelsea look set to listen to offers for several of their star players. 

Timo Werner

Among those that Thomas Tuchel's side is okay with moving on from are Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, and Christian Pulisic.

Christian Pulisic has been strongly linked with a summer move to Liverpool after years of admiration from Jurgen Klopp.

With potential exits from two of Chelsea's attackers, the London side have been linked with a big transfer move.

Chelsea Interested In Signing Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus

According to GOAL, Tuchel's side are weighing up the option to make an official bid for the Manchester City striker.

Jesus, who looks set for a summer exit from the Premier League champions, had an impressive season tough competition, and limited minutes.

The Brazilian scored 13 goals and provided 12 assists in 41 total appearances. 

Manchester City value Gabriel Jesus at £43million but are prepared to let him go if a club meets their valuation.

