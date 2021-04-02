Report: Chelsea interested in signing Real Madrid star Lucas Vázquez on free transfer

Chelsea are ready to provide Bayern Munich with competition for Real Madrid winger Lucas Vázquez this summer, according to reports in Spain.

Vázquez, 29, is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to agree a new deal with Los Blancos.

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane wants to keep hold of the Spaniard and they have reportedly offered him a three-year extension, however it comes with a 10 per cent reduction in his salary.

Vázquez believes he deserves more than a 10 per cent cut on his €3.5 million-a-season salary, and is unlikely to renew his deal on those terms, according to Sport in Spain, via Sport Witness.

And the report claims that Chelsea are one of four clubs to be showing interest int he 29-year-old, and are 'willing to improve' his salary and are prepared to offer a signing on bonus due to him being available on a free transfer.

But Bayern Munich are leading the race for Vázquez and they are reportedly ready to offer him a four-year contract. The report claims that Bayern 'may finally become' his next destination.

Clubs in Spain and Italy are also thought to showing interest in the Real star, but are unlikely to match the economic offerings of Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

Thomas Tuchel already has a whole host of wingers at his disposal with Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech all vying for places in the Chelsea side this term.

