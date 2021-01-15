Chelsea could enter the race to sign Beijing Guoan defender, Kim Min-jae, in the January window.

Min-jae, 24, has been linked with a move abroad and with his current deal at the Chinese club set to expire in December, the club could cash in on their priced asset should the right offer present itself.

According to the Daily Mirror, Chelsea could swoop for the South-Korean international in January, but would need to fend off interest from bitter rivals, Tottenham Hotspur.

(Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Spurs could hold a higher hand in the battle to land Min-jae, who's famously known as 'The Monster', owing to his close ties with international teammate and Spurs star, Heung-Min Son.

Min-jae, who bagged a gold-medal for his country at the 2018 Asian Games, has netted three goals in 30 senior appearances for his country.

Should Min-jae complete a move to the Premier League this month, it'd be an early blow for new manager, Slaven Bilic, who parted ways with West Brom last month.

According to recent reports, Chelsea are looking to bring in atleast one 'commanding' centre-back in the summer, as a long-term replacement for the ageing Thiago Silva.

With Andreas Christensen out injured and Fikayo Tomori nearing a loan move to AC Milan, the Blues could add a valuable asset to their ranks and bolster their backline by signing the 6'4 centre-half.

