Chelsea interested in summer move for Real Madrid defender Raphaël Varane

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Real Madrid superstar Raphaël Varane in the summer with reports suggesting the star defender doesn't intend to extend his stay at the club.

Varane, 27, has less than 18 months left on his current deal at the Santiago Bernabéu and is yet to agree a contract extension with Los Blancos, raising doubts about his future among the club's offices.

Though the French international's market value, as per Transfermarkt, stands at €70 million [$84.8 million], according to MARCA, given the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, Madrid are willing to accept a fee in the region of €50 million [$60.6 million] for World Cup winner this summer to avoid the risk of losing him for free next year.

This has put some of Europe's top clubs on alert, with the likes of Chelsea, Juventus, Manchester United and PSG all keeping tabs on Varane's situation at Madrid.

The former Lens man has enjoyed a trophy-laden spell in the Spanish capital since his switch from France in 2011, having won three La Liga titles, four UEFA Champions League crowns and a host of other silverware during a ten-year stint at the club.

Varane has been a fixture in central defence for the reigning La Liga champions since 2015, alongside club captain Sergio Ramos, whose future itself remains in doubt with less than five months left on the Spaniard's contract with the club.

However, it is worth noting that with Varane still in his prime, the club's priority is to convince him to renew his deal at Madrid between now and the end of the season.

The ongoing uncertainty around the duo's future(s) at the club has led Madrid to look at possible options to bring in during the summer, with talks being held with Bayern Munich's David Alaba regarding a four-year contract.

Varane had his heart set on a move away from Madrid in the summer of 2019, but a move couldn't materialise, as the defender revealed in an interview with MARCA that he was considering looking for a new challenge and that his time as a Galactico would eventually come to an end.

Chelsea have been heavily linked with central defenders in recent weeks, such as RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano and Bayern trio David Alaba, Jerome Boateng and Niklas Süle, as Thomas Tuchel looks to re-build his defence in an attempt to make them title-challengers.

