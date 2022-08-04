Skip to main content

Chelsea Join Race To Sign Defender Nikola Milenkovic

The Blues have reportedly shown interest in the 24-year-old's services as their need to sign a centreback grows.

The Fiorentina star has reached the final year of his contract and the club are rumoured to be willing to separate with the centreback if an offer over £12.5million were to be received.

According to reports from Firenze Viola, the Blues are part of the contest to win the Serbia International's signature.

Nikola Milenković

The London outfit find themselves needing an extra defender after Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen departed for Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively after the end of their contracts with Chelsea.

The Blues added Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly to their team which softened the issue, but reports that Spanish fullback Marcos Alonso is interested in a move makes the situation even more perilous.

The Blues won just two of their pre-season games against Club America and Udinese, which including a 4-0 drubbing by London and Premier League rivals Arsenal.

Raheem Sterling

The start of the season is just days away and the club haven't settled on a starting backline.

Manager Thomas Tuchel is rumoured to be considering starting Reece James at the back, which would come at the significant detriment to the side's attacking output.

