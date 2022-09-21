Skip to main content
Chelsea Joins The Race To Sign English Star Jude Bellingham

IMAGO / kolbert-press

Chelsea Joins The Race To Sign English Star Jude Bellingham

Chelsea step up their interest in bringing in Borrusia Dortmund youngster Jude Bellingham

After leaving Birmingham FC at the age of 17, Jude Bellingham set alight his career at German side Borrusia Dortmund becoming one of the most sort after youngsters in the world.

Despite his young age, Bellingham broke into the Dortmund side and earned himself countless call up's to his national team. 

Jude Bellingham

Due to his talent, countless teams across Europe have had an eye on the 19-year-old  and have been monitoring his contract situation. 

Bellingham's current contract is set to expire in June 2025 but due to the great interest, the German side has had to revalue the player incase he pushes for a move away in the future.

Borussia Dortmund has now set the Englishmen's price at £150 million if teams across Europe look to sign him becoming the most expensive player in the Bundesliga.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to the Athletic, Chelsea is one of several clubs that has become interested in signing the 19-year-old.

Chelsea will join the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Real Madrid in the race to sign the talented youngster.

Jude Bellingham

As of now, it seems Liverpool is the team pushing the hardest, wanting the player as early as next summer. 

Bellingham has already made 100 appearances for the German club, winning the German cup during that time.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Rudiger
News

Antonio Rudiger Thanked Thomas Tuchel Following His Dismissal

By Melissa Edwards
Willian
News

'It Was The Best Decision Of My Career' - Former Blue Willian On His Move To Chelsea

By Connor Dossi-White
Callum Hudson-Odoi
News

Report: Graham Potter Interested In Recalling Callum Hudson-Odoi From Bayer Leverkusen

By Luka Foley
Christoph Freund
News

Official: Christoph Freund To Remain At RB Salzburg

By Stephen Smith
Todd Boehly
News

Report: Chelsea Meeting With Other Sporting Director Candidates

By Stephen Smith
Tim Steidten
News

Report: Chelsea Interested In Leverkusen Sporting Director Tim Steidten

By Stephen Smith
Denis Zakaria
Transfer News

'I Think I'll Be Happier In England Than Turin' - Denis Zakaria On His Chelsea Loan

By Connor Dossi-White
Fran Kirby vs Liverpool
News

Fran Kirby Explains What Needs to Change Ahead of Manchester City

By Melissa Edwards