Report: Chelsea, Juventus & Barcelona Are Interested in Signing Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly

Chelsea are still yet to sign a centre-back this summer but it looks like Kalidou Koulibaly could be the answer.

This summer, Chelsea have lost Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger on free transfers.

They are also at risk of losing club captain César Azpilicueta, who has been heavily link with a move to Barcelona.

That means Thomas Tuchel only has one senior centre-back available, 37-year-old Thiago Silva.

Thiago Silva

The Brazilian is an unbelievable player but unfortunately, he can't play all on his own in a back three.

Due to the lack of centre-backs at the club, Chelsea's new owner, Todd Boehly, has been targeting defenders ever since he took over.

Matthijs de Ligt, Jules Kounde and Nathan Ake are some of the names the Blues have been linked to in recent weeks. 

However, one player who has flown under the radar is Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly. Chelsea had been linked with the Senegalese centre-back for years but fans weren't sure if our interest would end when Boehly took over.

Kalidou Koulibaly

Fortunately, it looks like the American owner is also a fan of Koulibaly as it's starting to be reported that Chelsea are now interested in signing him this summer.

According to the very reliable Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Chelsea are in a battle with Juventus and Barcelona for the 31-year-olds signature.

However, if the Senegalese centre-back was to depart Napoli this summer, Di Marzio claims that he would want to leave Italy.

