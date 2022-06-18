Report: Chelsea Keeping An Eye On Lisandro Martinez Of Ajax

Chelsea are in the market for defenders this summer with a number of targets already rumoured, however Chelsea now are said to be keeping an eye on Ajax centre back Lisandro Martinez, according to reports.

The Blues have lost a number of strong senior defenders ahead of the summer window including the likes of Antonio Rudiger.

Chelsea will have to work on recruiting correctly as the new American ownership will have to back Thomas Tuchel for the club to be able to compete with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.

With the Blues already working on a deal for Jules Kounde, they will have to turn their attention to other central defenders this summer.

IMAGO / ANP

Martinez is primarily a central defender but is also known to be able to play in defensive midfield and has shown a good standard in both positions.

According to a new report from 90min;

“Arsenal are leading the chase to sign Lisandro Martinez from Ajax, but Chelsea, Newcastle and Tottenham are also keeping a close eye on the situation.”

Arsenal have been linked to be ahead in the race to sign Martinez but Chelsea are keeping a close eye should an opportunity open up to sign the player.

