Chelsea keeping tabs on Barcelona star Ousmane Dembélé

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembélé in the summer.

Dembélé, 23, has failed to establish himself as a Barcelona player with injuries blocking his progress since his arrival to the Camp Nou in the summer of 2017.

However, with Ansu Fati's unfortunate injury, Dembélé has found form on the left wing for the Catalan giants, bagging six goals and three assists in 19 appearances across all competitions this season.

According to Sport Witness, Chelsea could enter the race for the ex-Dortmund star's signature in the summer, with the likes of Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Juventus in the mix as well.

READ MORE: Chelsea handed Erling Haaland boost as Mino Raiola confirms Barcelona links are fake

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Though he's now spent more than three years in Barcelona, there remain question marks over Dembélé's form, fitness and attitude on and off the pitch.

Barcelona were thought to be interested in selling Dembélé on a permanent transfer in the summer, but with most suitors wanting him on a loan, a move never materialised.

With his current deal at Camp Nou expiring next summer, the Spanish side, who've felt the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic as much as any other top club across Europe, could be obliged to sell Dembélé should he refuse to sign a contract extension in the summer.

It has been understood that the Frenchman's entourage are holding out on renewal talks and therefore, Barcelona might be tempted to cash in on Dembélé should the right offer present itself at the end of the season.

READ MORE: Chelsea face Manchester United competition for summer target Declan Rice

Despite a massive overhaul last summer, Chelsea have often looked lacklustre up front this season as some of their big-money signings such as Kai Havertz and Timo Werner are yet to adapt to the demands of the Premier League.

The Blues have been linked with a host of attacking options during the January window but need to trim their wage bill further if they are to make any new additions this month.

All things considered, it'd be the ultimate statement of intent from the board if Chelsea do get their hands on Dembélé in the summer.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube