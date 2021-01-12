Chelsea keeping tabs on highly-rated Turkish teenage sensation Ali Akman

Chelsea are monitoring the progress of Bursaspor starlet Ali Akman and could swoop for the Turkish striker in the January window.

Akman, 18, has drawn interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs after netting nine goals in 16 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

According to The Daily Mail, Chelsea are keen on bringing the U-21 Turkish international, with Arsenal bidding for his signature as well.

Akman was heavily linked with a move away from Turkey in December, with the likes of Red Bull Salzburg and Galatasaray vying for his signature.

Though Akman has six months left on his current deal at Bursaspor, the club would be willing in cash in on him should the right offer present itself with the forward not willing to extend his contract beyond the summer.

The Turkish side are willing to consider offers for their star man to avoid the risk of losing him for nothing when his contract expires in the summer.

The forward, who can also be deployed as a winger owing to his pace and trickery, has been linked with a switch to Germany, France and Italy in the ongoing window too.

Despite the wealth of attacking talent in the current Chelsea squad, Akman could turn out to be a long-term bargain for Frank Lampard's side.

