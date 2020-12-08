Chelsea set €18M asking price for Antonio Rudiger amid January transfer interest

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has been valued at €18 million by the club, amid the circling interest of European clubs in the January transfer window.

The German centre-half has rarely featured for the Blues, making just four appearances in all competitions under Frank Lampard this season.

(Photo by Lindsey Parnaby - Pool/Getty Images)

According to Calciomercato via Sport Witness, Chelsea have reportedly valued the experienced defender at €18 million ahead of the January window, but are willing to let Rudiger go on loan with an option to buy.

AC Milan and Juventus are reportedly two European clubs interested in a move in the mid-season window, with the 27-year-old potentially seeking a move away from west London in an attempt to secure regular first-team football ahead of the European Championships.

Rudiger had previously been linked with a move to Barcelona and other Serie A clubs back in the summer window, but a move failed to materialise due to financial complications as a result of the global pandemic.

Billy Gilmour has also been linked with a move away from the club in the January window, but has insisted he remains focussed on the present ahead of his return to first team action.

