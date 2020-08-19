Chelsea are in pole position to sign Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilón this summer, according to reports in Spain.

The 23-year-old is on the Blues' radar with Frank Lampard looking to sign a new left-back in the current transfer window.

Ben Chilwell and Nicolas Tagliafico has also been linked, with the former believes to be Lampard's number one target.

However AS report, via Sport Witness, that Chelsea lead the race to sign Reguilón this summer, with the Spaniard's priority at wanting to make a move to the Premier League, amid interest from Napoli.

Real Madrid want €25 million for their left-back, and despite the Spanish side 'liking' his performances whilst on loan at Sevilla last season, the 'doors are closed’ for the him to return to the Bernabéu because he will not be included in Zinedine Zidane’s plans for next season.

The report does state though, although Madrid are keen to cash in on Reguilón, they want to insert a buy-back option in any transfer deal that is agreed.

Chelsea were reported to be closing in on the signing of Leicester's Chilwell after breakthrough talks, which coincided with the Foxes 'softening' their demands after initially demanding £80 million for the 23-year-old England international.

But although Chelsea are reported to be close to landing two left-backs, it is clear that at least one will be signed this summer to replace Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri, who could both, or at least one could depart this summer.

