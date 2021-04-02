Chelsea 'lead the race' for Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero amid Barcelona interest

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Sergio Aguero from Manchester City on a free transfer this summer, according to reports.

The 32-year-old will leave City at the end of the season when his contract expires, and his next venture remains unknown but plenty of clubs are circling and showing interest in the Argentina forward.

Chelsea, Barcelona, PSG and Real Madrid have all been linked, but the Mail report that Thomas Tuchel's side are leading the pack to land the striker this summer.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Aguero wants to continue in the Premier League which puts the Blues in 'prime position' to acquire his signature this summer.

Chelsea wanted to sign Aguero back in 2011 before he joined Manchester City, and the Blues are looking to bring in a new centre-forward this summer with Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland also linked.

Back in 2010, Aguero made an admission on Chelsea saying: "They are a great club. They have become one of the most feared in Europe over recent years.

"I look at players like Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard and they have been - and still are - the best players in their positions in the world. I could really learn from players like that, there is no doubt.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"London would be a really amazing city to live in as well, myself and my wife could be really happy there."

Those legends may have gone from Chelsea since then, but Aguero could have the chance to finally sign for the Blues. But at 32, injury prone - will Chelsea take the risk on trying to land Aguero? Time will soon tell.

