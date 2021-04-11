NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Chelsea 'lead the race' to sign Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero this summer

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero on a free transfer this summer, according to reports.

The 32-year-old will be available this summer after his exit from Manchester City at the end of the season was confirmed. 

Aguero has attracted interest from a whole host of clubs including from the likes of Chelsea, Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

And according to TyC Sports, Chelsea are currently winning the race for the Argentine who 'seem to be a clear leader' in the race. 

Aguero is 'very comfortable and at ease' in England which has put Chelsea at the front of the pack. 

It has been claimed that Aguero will demand £250,000-a-week in wages when he negotiates with interested parties this summer. 

He is reportedly willing to consider offers from Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur even if they miss out on Champions League football due to wanting to stay in England. 

Romelu Lukaku has also been linked with a move to Chelsea. 

City boss Pep Guardiola recently gave the green light for Aguero to join a fellow Premier League club this summer. 

"All of us wish the best for him," said Guardiola. "We'll be delighted with the decision he takes, the best for him and his family, to find the best for Sergio for the last years of his career.

"My preference is his preference. His preference is my preference. The best for him is the best for us."

Chelsea are also extremely interested in Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland in their quest to sign a new centre-forward in the summer transfer window.

