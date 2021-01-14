Chelsea leading race to sign Lazio teenage sensation Raul Moro

Chelsea are leading the chase for Lazio starlet Raul Moro in the January transfer window.

Moro, 18, hasn't yet featured for the Italian outfit's first team this season but has attracted interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

According to Italian outlet, La Lazio Siamo Noi, Chelsea have emerged as the front-runners to land the U-18 Spanish international.

(Photo by Marco Rosi - SS Lazio/Getty Images)

Moro, who was part of Barcelona's academy as a youngster, didn't made a first-team appearance for the Catalan giants and signed for Lazio in the summer of 2019.

He made his senior debut for Lazio against Juventus in the Serie A last season, impressing with his pace and trickery after coming off the bench.

Despite their recent struggles, Frank Lampard's side aren't short of options in attack, having bought the likes of Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner in the summer.

Though they boast a wealth of attacking talent in their squad, Moro could turn out to be a long-term bargain for the Blues.

Chelsea have also been linked with Bursaspor starlet, Ali Akman, following his displays in the Turkish top division this season.

However, the London club need to trim their wage bill before making any new additions to their star-studded squad.



