Chelsea-Linked Paul Mitchell: AS Monaco Will Accept 'Aggressive Offer' for Aurelien Tchouameni

Paul Mitchell, the AS Monaco sporting director who has been linked with a move to Chelsea, has opened up on the future of Aurelien Tchouameni, who has also been linked with a Stamford Bridge switch.

It was previously reported that the shortlisted bidders were interested in bringing Mitchell to Chelsea as part of the rebuild at the club.

Todd Boehly's consortium are in line to take over from Roman Abramovich this week as the new owners at Stamford Bridge.

And whilst there has been no progress with Mitchell, the Blues are still heavily interested in Monaco midfielder Tchouameni.

Speaking to RMC, via Get Football News France, Mitchell has opened up on the French international's future.

It has been stated that the Blues' scouting department are continuing to watch and monitor Tchouameni despite being behind both Real Madrid and Liverpool in the race for the youngster.

When asked about the future of the 22-year-old, Mitchell said: “Everyone has realised what a top player Tchouaméni is, but everyone also knows that we’re an ambitious club with an ambitious owner. It will have to be an aggressive offer to make us lose such an incredibly talented player.”

The sporting director was then asked if he had a preference on the club he would sell Tchouameni to, he continued: “Honestly, I don’t have a preference. As always when you sell a player, you need to be fairly compensated."

It remains to be seen as to wether either Mitchell or Tchouameni, or both, could be tempted into a move under the new Chelsea ownership once they have been officially announced.

