Chelsea looking to bolster squad in the summer - Erling Haaland and David Alaba emerge as targets

Chelsea are planning a double swoop for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland and Bayern Munich defender David Alaba in the summer.

After a disappointing first-half of the campaign, the Blues are ready to splash the cash again this summer, just under a year after spending around £220 million in what was a major squad overhaul.

Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, who has netted 37 goals in 37 appearances across all competitions for the German outfit, has emerged as a serious target for Chelsea, with a recent report from The Daily Mail suggesting that the 20-year-old is 'admired' by the club's recruitment staff.

According to Sky Sports News, Chelsea have entered the battle for Haaland's signature despite claims that the Norwegian, whose current contract at Dortmund runs till 2024, would prefer a switch to Real Madrid, who are favourites to land him in the summer.

Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the existence of a release clause worth €75 million [£66.6 million] in Haaland's contract at Dortmund, which can be triggered at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Taking into account the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chelsea remain one of the few clubs across Europe that could afford to pay such a hefty sum in the summer.

Though Dortmund have no intention of selling their star man in 2021, they could be tempted to cash in on Haaland should the right offer present itself.

In addition to Haaland, the west London club are also bidding to sign Bayern Munich defender David Alaba, when his contract at the German giants expires in the summer.

The 28-year-old has refused to sign a contract extension at Bayern and will be a free agent at the end of the campaign.

Despite The Athletic's claims that Chelsea won't be targeting Alaba despite his versatility and quality in general, it has now emerged that Chelsea want to bring him in during the summer, with the Blues in the hunt for a 'commanding centre-half' to partner Kurt Zouma in the long term.

Manchester United and Liverpool are among those who are keeping tabs on the Austrian, with PSG now in the running to sign Alaba as well.

However, the odds could be tipped in Chelsea's favour as some of the agents who helped being Thomas Tuchel to Chelsea this week are close to Alaba's entourage.

A natural left-back, Alaba has been converted into a center-half under Hansi Flick and needless to say, he's flourished while adapting his role with Alphonso Davies and Lucas Hernandez now the preferred options at left-back.

Though reporters in Spain are convinced that Real Madrid will be Alaba's next destination, Chelsea aren't planning to give up on their dream of bringing the Austrian to Stamford Bridge anytime soon.

