SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Chelsea trying to lower transfer fee for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz by £20M

Matt Debono

Chelsea are hoping to lower the asking price for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz this summer. 

Frank Lampard's side are pushing to strike an agreement for the German midfielder and personal terms with the 21-year-old have already been agreed, with a five-year-deal on the table. 

But a fee is yet to be agreed between the two clubs, and they are well apart in valuations for Havertz. 

As per the Guardian, the Blues have offered Leverkusen £58.6 million for Havertz plus £13 million in add-ons however it falls well short of the £87 million valuation that Leverkusen have. 

47797487

Havertz has made it clear he wants to make the switch to Stamford Bridge this summer, and both clubs are trying to reach an agreement before they resume training ahead of next season. 

Lampard's side have been given a deadline of August 28 to finalise a deal, due to that being the date in which Leverkusen return from their holidays to prepare for the 2020/21 campaign. 

Chelsea will need to increase their offer with Leverkusen holding firm and playing hard ball as Marina Granovskaia looks to secure a bargain for the Blues.

fbl-eur-c3-inter-milan-leverkusen (3)

Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro has previously told German newspaper Kolner Stadt-Anzeiger that talks would occur once their 2019/20 season had finished.

"It has always been clear that there will be talks once the Europa League is over for us. Still, there is no formal offer yet.

"Kai has told us about his desire to make the next step. Whether that can be materialised soon, I can't say at the moment."

All which is left to do is for Chelsea to increase their offer which satisfies the German side's need and to put forward an official offer. 

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Transfer News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Frank Lampard reveals how Ziyech and Werner signings will impact Chelsea

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard believes the arrivals of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner at the club will inject quality in the squad but could increase the levels of training.

Matt Debono

Christian Pulisic tipped to become one of Chelsea's most important player over next five to 10 years

Christian Pulisic has been tipped to become one of Chelsea's most important players in the next five to 10 years.

Matt Debono

Kai Havertz to Chelsea could be resolved in the next 10 days

The transfer saga surrounding Kai Havertz could be finally coming to an end by the end of August ahead of the new season.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Willian reveals former Blue David Luiz urged him to join Arsenal after leaving Chelsea

Willian left Chelsea after seven years at the club this summer and has revealed David Luiz told him to make the switch across London to Arsenal.

Matt Debono

Leicester City in negotiations with Ajax for €45M star to replace Ben Chilwell

Leicester City are in talks with Ajax to sign left-back Nicolas Tagliafico this summer as they look to replace Ben Chilwell.

Matt Debono

Why Luka Modric's move from Tottenham to Chelsea in 2011 failed

Luke Modric has revealed the backstory behind his failed transfer from Tottenham Hotspur to Chelsea back the summer of 2011.

Matt Debono

Gonzalo Higuain: Premier League defenders get away with 'kicking the **** out of you'

Former Chelsea forward Gonzalo Higuain has looked back on his time in England and believes defenders got away with plenty of decisions against attackers.

Matt Debono

Report: Chelsea offered Lewis Dunk and Nick Pope

Chelsea have reportedly been offered Premier League stars Lewis Dunk and Nick Pope this summer.

Matt Debono

Report: 'Serious possibilities' that Chelsea could trigger £45M release clause for Sporting winger

Chelsea have reportedly joined the race for Sporting winger Joelson Fernandes this summer.

Matt Debono

Tiemoué Bakayoko opens up on future amid AC Milan interest

Tiemoué Bakayoko returned to his parent club Chelsea this summer after spending the season on loan in France at AS Monaco, but is set to be on the move again in the transfer window.

Matt Debono