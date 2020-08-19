Chelsea are hoping to lower the asking price for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz this summer.

Frank Lampard's side are pushing to strike an agreement for the German midfielder and personal terms with the 21-year-old have already been agreed, with a five-year-deal on the table.

But a fee is yet to be agreed between the two clubs, and they are well apart in valuations for Havertz.

As per the Guardian, the Blues have offered Leverkusen £58.6 million for Havertz plus £13 million in add-ons however it falls well short of the £87 million valuation that Leverkusen have.

Havertz has made it clear he wants to make the switch to Stamford Bridge this summer, and both clubs are trying to reach an agreement before they resume training ahead of next season.

Lampard's side have been given a deadline of August 28 to finalise a deal, due to that being the date in which Leverkusen return from their holidays to prepare for the 2020/21 campaign.

Chelsea will need to increase their offer with Leverkusen holding firm and playing hard ball as Marina Granovskaia looks to secure a bargain for the Blues.

Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro has previously told German newspaper Kolner Stadt-Anzeiger that talks would occur once their 2019/20 season had finished.

"It has always been clear that there will be talks once the Europa League is over for us. Still, there is no formal offer yet.

"Kai has told us about his desire to make the next step. Whether that can be materialised soon, I can't say at the moment."

All which is left to do is for Chelsea to increase their offer which satisfies the German side's need and to put forward an official offer.

