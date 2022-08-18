Chelsea Looks To Block Ethan Ampadus Exit Until The Club Finds New Defender

Welsh youngster Ethan Ampadu's potential exit seems to be on the horizon however it now seems like Chelsea are keen to intervene keeping him at the club for a little longer.

According to Nizaar Kinsella from the Evening Standard, Chelsea looks to block any potential move for Ampadu until the club brings in another defender.

IMAGO / ANP

Last year the 21-year-old was out on loan at Venezia. Ampadu played 30 games for the Italian club last season however the side unfortunately ended the league campaign bottom of Serie A.

Ampadu currently has offers from Empoli, Spezia, and a host of other top-flight overseas clubs but no agreements have been made.

Chelsea is currently looking to sign Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana. The Blues have had two previous bids rejected for not meeting the club's price evaluation.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Leicester City wants to make the Frenchmen become the world's most expensive defender claiming to Chelsea they want at least £80 million. The current holder of that title is Harry Maguire who was sold to Manchester United from the Foxes three years ago for £80 million.

This has frustrated Fofana making him believe the club is ruining his chances of a big move to Chelsea and an opportunity to play Champions League football.

With the potential arrival of Fofana, Ampadu and even Trevor Chaloba would most likely be asked to leave the club.

Read More Chelsea Stories