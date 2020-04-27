Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Agent: Chelsea made official offer for Neymar in 2010

Matt Debono

It has been revealed that Chelsea were close to signing Brazil superstar Neymar back in 2010.

After his rise at Santos, Neymar was handed his Brazil debut which led to the Blues making a serious offer for the then 17-year-old.

His agent Wagner Ribiero has revealed that the Blues submitted an offer which was considered.

"There were many calls for him,” Ribeiro said to AS. "I received an official offer from Chelsea the day Neymar debuted with the Brazilian team in 2010.

"They made an offer, we studied it, but in the end we didn’t decide anything. On that occasion, we transferred it to Neymar’s father and the player himself.

"Then came other offers from Bayern Munich and Juventus, with whom I had a meeting in Turin."

But Neymar didn't get his big move for another three years in 2013 when he Spanish giants Barcelona landed the Brazilian.

Now the 28-year-old is at Paris Saint-Germain in France - what could have been for Chelsea after having the reported £25 million bid turned down.

Chelsea have been heavily linked with another Brazilian, and from Barcelona - Philippe Coutinho in recent weeks.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube 

Comments

Transfer News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ziyech: Everything feels right about Chelsea move

New Chelsea signing Hakim Ziyech has opened up on his proposed switch to west London this summer.

Matt Debono

John Terry thought Fernando Torres' arrival would see Chelsea dominate England & Europe for years

Former Chelsea captain John Terry was proven wrong after the signing of Fernando Torres didn't work out the way it was hoped it would.

Matt Debono

Chelsea interested in Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz

Chelsea are showing interest in Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz this summer.

Matt Debono

How Didier Drogba tried to convince Eden Hazard to join Chelsea in 2012

Eden Hazard joined Chelsea back in the summer of 2012 after the Blues' magnificent Champions League triumph in Munich.

Matt Debono

Willian: Difficult task for Chelsea to overturn 3-0 deficit against Bayern Munich in Champions League

Chelsea winger Willian has emphasised the size of the challenge facing Frank Lampard's squad if they wish to overturn a 3-0 deficit against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

Ben Davies

Willian: Liverpool should be crowned Premier League champions if season cannot resume

Willian believes that Liverpool deserve to be crowned Premier League champions after racing away into a 25-point lead over second placed Manchester City with nine games remaining.

Ben Davies

Willian: Premier League restart in June difficult to envisage

Chelsea winger Willian has admitted that he does not believe that the 2019/20 Premier League season can restart as soon as June, after the coronavirus outbreak caused its early suspension in March.

Ben Davies

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic makes Chipotle food donation to Hershey Medical Centre

Chelsea and USMNT winger Christian Pulisic is to provide free meals every Saturday to a medical centre in his hometown in Hershey.

Matt Debono

Diego Costa: Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte wouldn't last a full season at Real Madrid

Former Chelsea forward Diego Costa has revealed despite Antonio Conte being a 'good manager', he won't make it at a big club like Real Madrid.

Matt Debono

Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour on influence of Cesc Fabregas, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic

Young Chelsea sensation Billy Gilmour has highlighted the importance of several midfielders on his remarkable rise into the first-team at Stamford Bridge.

Ben Davies