Agent: Chelsea made official offer for Neymar in 2010

It has been revealed that Chelsea were close to signing Brazil superstar Neymar back in 2010.

After his rise at Santos, Neymar was handed his Brazil debut which led to the Blues making a serious offer for the then 17-year-old.

His agent Wagner Ribiero has revealed that the Blues submitted an offer which was considered.

"There were many calls for him,” Ribeiro said to AS. "I received an official offer from Chelsea the day Neymar debuted with the Brazilian team in 2010.

"They made an offer, we studied it, but in the end we didn’t decide anything. On that occasion, we transferred it to Neymar’s father and the player himself.

"Then came other offers from Bayern Munich and Juventus, with whom I had a meeting in Turin."

But Neymar didn't get his big move for another three years in 2013 when he Spanish giants Barcelona landed the Brazilian.

Now the 28-year-old is at Paris Saint-Germain in France - what could have been for Chelsea after having the reported £25 million bid turned down.

Chelsea have been heavily linked with another Brazilian, and from Barcelona - Philippe Coutinho in recent weeks.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube