Report: Chelsea make 'official contact' with Brentford forward Saïd Benrahma

Chelsea have reportedly made contact with Brentford forward Saïd Benrahma over a potential summer transfer.

The 24-year-old has attracted interest from the Blues and several other Premier League clubs after his impressive spell at the Bees since joining in 2018.

The Blues were reportedly interested in the attacker in January, but their focus was elsewhere - in Holland, landing Hakim Ziyech.

According to La Gazette du Fennec via Sport Witness, Chelsea have now contacted Benrahma after making the Algerian a priority.

Benrahma is valued at £40 million by Brentford but following the coronavirus crisis and the impact it has had on club's finances, Chelsea will look to agree a lower fee of around £30-35 million.

He has ten goals and eight assists in 34 Championship appearances this season.

Brentford only paid £1.7 million for Benrahma back in the summer of 2018.

