Chelsea 'ready to make move' for SC Freiburg striker Luca Waldschmidt

Ben Davies

Chelsea are looking to open talks with SC Frieburg striker Luka Waldschmidt as boss Frank Lampard looks to bolster his attacking options.

The Blues boss is set to bring in attacking reinforcements with Michy Batshuayi's future uncertain, while contract talks with Olivier Giroud have recently got underway.

Waldschmidt, 23, has five goals and two assists in 15 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit this campaign, despite missing two months of the season due to a serious knee injury amid heavy links with European giants Bayern Munich.

luca-waldschmidt-germany-romania-u21s_553a7jkt80ox1miijqlkuhzd7
The German international made a breakthrough during the Euro Under-21 campaign in 2019 where Germany were beaten in the final, scoring seven goals in goal games in the tournament.Getty Images

According to The Sun, Frank Lampard is eyeing a deal for the 23-year-old, who could set the Blues back £20 million this summer.

Lampard is believed to have followed the young prodigy during his time in Germany, and sees Waldschmidt as a different style of attacker that could bring variation to Chelsea's attack.

---------

WATCH: Chelsea are also eyeing a move for LOSC Lille defender Gabriel.

----------

It may be a busy summer transfer window at Stamford Bridge, as Chelsea are also interested in bringing Philippe Coutinho back to the Premier league.

----------

