Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Report: Chelsea make moves to sign RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner

Ben Davies

Chelsea have reportedly made a move for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner after making contact with the player's entourage regarding a summer transfer.

Frank Lampard is set to head into the market for a new forward to support Tammy Abraham, with Michy Batshuayi's future at Stamford Bridge unclear. 

Werner has a reported release clause of £52 million and their is an array of interest in the 24-year-old.

GettyImages-1207408775
Timo Werner has attracted interest from top European clubs including Liverpool and Bayern Munich after netting 27 goals in all competitions this season.Getty Images

According to German outlet Kicker, via Metro, Chelsea are ready to make a serious bid to land the German international.

Liverpool and Bayern Munich are also believed to be interested in Werner this summer. 

The chances of the German international making a move to the Premier League were seemingly boosted, as Bayern Munich's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic claimed Leipzig's top scorer would not become part of their attacking system.

"With his speed, Timo Werner needs more room, which he had in the system that Leipzig played. The system at RB has now changed, but it is still not as tight at the front as it is with us."

Blues boss Frank Lampard spoke publicly of his desire in January to bring a striker with European pedigree into the club to provide Tammy Abraham with some competition

"I will look at all areas of the team but I think it was quite clear in the summer that you lose Eden Hazard, who was a huge part of scoring or creating our goals last season and the season before that," Lampard said on new additions. 

"I think we’ve found ways as a team where we can still be competitive. We’ve shown that in the league and now the Champions League.

"But if we’re looking at if we can get even better, can we get better in forward areas to help the idea of being more clinical, then I think we’ll always look at that."

The Blues were heavily linked with January moves for PSG forward Edinson Cavani and Napoli striker Dries Mertens but either move failed to materialise.

Olivier Giroud, who was set to leave the club in January, is in discussions with the club over a new deal at Stamford Bridge. 

----------

Do you think Timo Werner would be a good addition at Chelsea? Give us your opinion below!

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Transfer News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Barcelona manager delivers transfer ultimatum to Chelsea amid Philippe Coutinho interest

FC Barcelona manager Quique Setien has warned Chelsea they will need to match the Philippe Coutinho's asking price if a transfer is to materialise.

Ben Davies

Carlo Ancelotti's 2009/10 title-winning Chelsea side third most entertaining side since 2000

Chelsea's 2009/10 Premier League triumph under Carlo Ancelotti has been listed as the third most entertaining side since 2000, according to a recent study.

Matt Debono

Hakim Ziyech's former coach insists midfielder will hit the ground running at Chelsea following Premier League switch

Hakim Ziyech's former coach at Heerenveen Hans De Jong has spoken in support of the Ajax midfielder, insisting that he will be a huge success in the Premier League ahead of his summer move to Chelsea.

Ben Davies

André Onana names preferred transfer destination amid Chelsea and Barcelona interest

Ajax goalkeeper André Onana has refused to rule out a move away from Amsterdam this summer, revealing his preferred destination following interest from Barcelona and Chelsea.

Ben Davies

N'Golo Kante keen to stay at Chelsea amid Barcelona and Real Madrid links

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante wants to remain at the club despite interest from Spain.

Matt Debono

Chelsea and USMNT star Christian Pulisic sends message to stay at home

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has sent a message for people to continue to stay at home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Matt Debono

Barcelona target Philippe Coutinho swap deal for Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante

Barcelona have set their sights on Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante this summer and are looking to include Philippe Coutinho as part of a deal.

Matt Debono

Report: Barcelona hand Chelsea two options to sign Philippe Coutinho

Barcelona have made the Brazilian available for a fee of £75 million, or a deal to sign the 27-year-old on a season-long loan is also on the table

Matt Debono

Chelsea legend Peter Bonetti dies at the age of 78

Chelsea have confirmed the death of former goalkeeper Peter Bonetti, who has passed away at the age of 78 following a long battle with illness.

Matt Debono

Merson: World-class Willian could play for Manchester City tomorrow

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson believes Chelsea have 'dropped one' for failing to agree a contract extension with Brazilian winger Willian.

Matt Debono