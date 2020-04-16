Report: Chelsea make moves to sign RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner

Chelsea have reportedly made a move for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner after making contact with the player's entourage regarding a summer transfer.

Frank Lampard is set to head into the market for a new forward to support Tammy Abraham, with Michy Batshuayi's future at Stamford Bridge unclear.

Werner has a reported release clause of £52 million and their is an array of interest in the 24-year-old.

Timo Werner has attracted interest from top European clubs including Liverpool and Bayern Munich after netting 27 goals in all competitions this season. Getty Images

According to German outlet Kicker, via Metro, Chelsea are ready to make a serious bid to land the German international.

Liverpool and Bayern Munich are also believed to be interested in Werner this summer.

The chances of the German international making a move to the Premier League were seemingly boosted, as Bayern Munich's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic claimed Leipzig's top scorer would not become part of their attacking system.

"With his speed, Timo Werner needs more room, which he had in the system that Leipzig played. The system at RB has now changed, but it is still not as tight at the front as it is with us."

Blues boss Frank Lampard spoke publicly of his desire in January to bring a striker with European pedigree into the club to provide Tammy Abraham with some competition

"I will look at all areas of the team but I think it was quite clear in the summer that you lose Eden Hazard, who was a huge part of scoring or creating our goals last season and the season before that," Lampard said on new additions.

"I think we’ve found ways as a team where we can still be competitive. We’ve shown that in the league and now the Champions League.

"But if we’re looking at if we can get even better, can we get better in forward areas to help the idea of being more clinical, then I think we’ll always look at that."

The Blues were heavily linked with January moves for PSG forward Edinson Cavani and Napoli striker Dries Mertens but either move failed to materialise.

Olivier Giroud, who was set to leave the club in January, is in discussions with the club over a new deal at Stamford Bridge.

