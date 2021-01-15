Chelsea make 'contact' with RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano's representatives

Chelsea have reportedly made contact with the management of RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano.

The 22-year-old is a hot prospect among European clubs with his £40 million release clause set to become active this summer.

Chelsea are set to rival the likes of Liverpool, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid for the Frenchman's signature, but Bayern reportedly lead the race as it stands.

However, Christian Falk of BILD now reports that Chelsea have made contact with the centre-back's entourage ahead of a possible transfer to west London.

Upamecano won't leave Leipzig in January which will spark a mass-interest war for the high-rated defender in the summer.

(Photo by Oliver Hardt/Getty Images)

And the Blues will be keen to bolster their defensive options as Lampard looks to trim his Chelsea squad this month.

Lampard is set to lose Fikayo Tomori until the end of the season as AC Milan close in on a loan with a view to a permanent deal for the 23-year-old.

Antonio Rudiger is set to stay at Chelsea until the summer at least with Tomori's temporary departure imminent.

