Chelsea to make further moves for Inter Milan's Cesare Casadei

Chelsea are set to make a third bid for Inter Milan midfielder Cesare Casadei and could complete a deal this week.

The Blues have been in talks for Casadei for a while now and are expecting Inter Milan to accept their third bid which is thought to be around £12million.

Jacob Steinberg of the Guardian has revealed that French side Nice also have a serious interest in the 19-year old, but it is Chelsea that hold the crucial cards that would make Casadei choose the Blues over the French side.

The interest in Casadei shows Chelsea's seriousness in investing for the future - they have already signed goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina from Chicago Fire, Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa and Omari Hutchinson from Arsenal - so adding the Italian to this list would further bolster the club's desire to set a precedent for the next five to ten years.

Chelsea secured the signing of Carney Chukwuemeka for £20million IMAGO / News Images Limited

It is believed that Casadei would be coming in to be part of the first team and he would add that extra midfield depth that fans feel the side need, with the injuries to N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic not ideal for Thomas Tuchel.

Talks for Casadei, along with Anthony Gordon, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Wesley Fofana and (potentially) Frenkie De Jong, suggest that this week could be an intense one for Chelsea regarding transfers, so it will be interesting to see what gets done and how quickly the club act going forward.

