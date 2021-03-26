Chelsea make €45M Paulo Dybala transfer decision amid interest from Spurs

Chelsea aren't prepared to spend more than €45 million to land Juventus forward Paulo Dybala this summer, according to reports.

Dybala, 27, could be sold this summer by the Italian side with the Argentine's contract set to expire at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Chelsea and Tottenham have been linked with the striker and it was previously reported in France that both sides were 'willing to spend' £55 million to land Dybala this summer.

However new claims from Italy, via Sport Witness, suggest that both clubs 'do not seem to be able to go beyond' €40-45 million for the 27-year-old.

Dybala's camp remain unsure if he will be offered a new deal at the Bianconeri, having made 16 appearances this season - scoring three goals and assisting twice.

The report suggests that Juventus 'can do nothing but force the sale' of the Argentine this summer, and both Chelsea and Tottenham are set to look to bring in a new centre-forward during the summer transfer window. Spurs were heavily linked with Dybala last summer.

Juventus are looking for either a player-plus-cash-deal or a 'cash-only' deal, the latter being targeted towards Premier League clubs.

Chelsea's sights are on Erling Haaland this summer as their number one target, but Dybala and Sergio Aguero's names have been linked with Thomas Tuchel's wanting a new man to join the array of attacking talent in west London.

