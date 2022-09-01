Skip to main content

Chelsea Midfield Hunt In Danger with PSV Not Keen On Selling Ibrahim Sangare

With the news emerging that Ajax are unwilling to sell Edson Alvarez, Chelsea's next target looks like it may not be possible either.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Reports emerged this afternoon from Dutch journalist Mike Verweij that Alvarez was told that he was not allowed to leave Ajax by club director Gerry Hamstra and now PSV do not seem interested in selling their Ivorian midfielder Ibrahim Sangare with just under seven hours left of deadline day.

Chelsea reportedly began talks yesterday with both players, with Alvarez said to be keen on the move, the Blues apparently lodging a £43million bid for the 24-year old Mexican, while news around Sangare has been much quieter than what it has been for Alvarez.

News of the club finally targeting a defensive midfielder sent Chelsea fans into jubilation with the Stamford Bridge side currently without a recognised player in that position, while also the injury crisis in the centre of the park is the worst it has been for some time at the club.

PSV reportedly kept winger Cody Gakpo from leaving the club which could have freed up Sangare to work for a move to Chelsea, but the Dutch club's stance has changed on the Ivorian, so Chelsea find themselves in a very awkward situation in their search for a new deep-lying midfielder.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ibrahim Sangare

Sangare has been a target for many top European clubs

Questions will now arise with regards to what Chelsea do from here as the clock ticks towards six hours left of the summer transfer deadline.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Edson Alvarez for Ajax
Transfer News

Report: Edson Alvarez NOT Allowed To Join Chelsea From Ajax

By Melissa Edwards
Arsen Zakharyan
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Agree Deal With Dynamo Moscow For Arsen Zakharyan

By Melissa Edwards
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Transfer News

Fabrizio Romano Gives 'Here We Go' For Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Move To Chelsea

By Luka Foley
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Agree Deal With Barcelona For Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

By Melissa Edwards
Rafael Leao
Transfer News

Report: AC Milan Reject Chelsea Bid For Rafael Leao

By Luka Foley
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Transfer News

Chelsea Has Scheduled Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Medical

By Connor Dossi-White
Edson Alvarez
Transfer News

Edson Alvarez Wants To Leave Ajax To Join Chelsea

By Connor Dossi-White
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Transfer News

Report: No Agreement Yet For Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

By Stephen Smith