Chelsea Midfield Hunt In Danger with PSV Not Keen On Selling Ibrahim Sangare

Reports emerged this afternoon from Dutch journalist Mike Verweij that Alvarez was told that he was not allowed to leave Ajax by club director Gerry Hamstra and now PSV do not seem interested in selling their Ivorian midfielder Ibrahim Sangare with just under seven hours left of deadline day.

Chelsea reportedly began talks yesterday with both players, with Alvarez said to be keen on the move, the Blues apparently lodging a £43million bid for the 24-year old Mexican, while news around Sangare has been much quieter than what it has been for Alvarez.

News of the club finally targeting a defensive midfielder sent Chelsea fans into jubilation with the Stamford Bridge side currently without a recognised player in that position, while also the injury crisis in the centre of the park is the worst it has been for some time at the club.

PSV reportedly kept winger Cody Gakpo from leaving the club which could have freed up Sangare to work for a move to Chelsea, but the Dutch club's stance has changed on the Ivorian, so Chelsea find themselves in a very awkward situation in their search for a new deep-lying midfielder.

Sangare has been a target for many top European clubs IMAGO / ANP

Questions will now arise with regards to what Chelsea do from here as the clock ticks towards six hours left of the summer transfer deadline.

