Jorginho to Stay at Chelsea Despite Interest From Top European Clubs

With interest elsewhere, Jorginho wants to stay with the European Champions.

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho's agent has opened up on offers that the Italian has received from 'the main teams in Europe'.

Jorginho impressed towards the end of last season, cementing his place as a regular starter under Thomas Tuchel before playing a pivotal role in Chelsea's European Cup winning campaign.

The Italian is now catching at the European Championships as part of an exciting side. According to Jorginho's agent Joao Santos as per Radio Marte, via Sport Witness, a Napoli based radio station, the 29-year-old has many admirers across Europe.

What did Jorginho's agent say?

"Jorginho is very well, he has won the Europa League and the Champions League and now the goal is to win the Euros. He is focused on this and wants to play all the remaining seven games of the European Championship.

"Obviously he won the Champions League and therefore there are inquiries from the main teams in Europe.



"In my opinion he'll stay at Chelsea next year because the next goal is to make the World Cup in Qatar with Italy - by staying at Chelsea he's great chances to do so."

The midfielder joined Chelsea from Napoli in 2018, rejecting an approach from Pep Guardiola and Manchester City. Since then, Jorginho has gone on to make 98 appearances for the Blues - winning the Europa League and Champions League as well as appearing in two FA Cup Finals along the way.

Last season saw the midfielder match a career high goal total for a season with eight - all from the penalty spot.

Jorginho still has two years left on his contract and turns 30 in December, possibly ruling out a long term extension past the end of the year due to the clubs' policy of handing players over 30 a long-term extension.

