Chelsea keeping tabs on Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Chelsea are considering making a move for Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer.

Aubameyang will head into the final year of his contract in north London next season with Arsenal yet to sit down to discuss a new deal with the Gabon international.

Arsenal could be forced to sell Aubameyang to get a transfer fee this summer following the financial implications of COVID-19 to allow Mikel Arteta to improve the rest of his side.

ESPN report that Chelsea are now considering Aubameyang as a 'serious alternative' to bolster their attacking options.

The Gunners remain hopeful that the 30-year-old will sign a new deal when talks get underway once the Premier League gets back underway.

The Blues have shown interest in Lyon forward Moussa Dembele and RB Leipzig's Timo Werner, but now see Aubameyang as a cheaper option.

However Chelsea's biggest issue if they were to try to land Aubameyang would be Arsenal selling to a rival, which remains unknown whether they would be keen to part ways to their London counterparts.

DONE DEAL: Chelsea already have one confirmed summer signing - Hakim Ziyech.

17 goals for the season in the Premier League, the second highest in the league, Aubameyang joining Chelsea could provide Lampard with some much-needed extra firepower.

Lampard is set to be left with just Tammy Abraham as the only recognised centre-forward this summer, with Olivier Giroud out of contract and Michy Batshuayi not in favour in west London.

A move for the Gabon forward would be extremely shrewd transfer business from Chelsea, and would only be of benefit to Lampard and his side going forward.

