Chelsea monitoring Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud

Chelsea are reportedly keeping tabs on Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud, who has just over 12 months left on his current contract.

The Germany international, who was born in Syria, has been in impressive form for the Bundesliga outfit and the Daily Mail reveal the Blues are one of several Premier League clubs monitoring the 25-year-old.

It is reported that Manchester City, Everton and Tottenham are rivalling Chelsea for his signature, but the west London giants could have the upper hand on their rivals, given Thomas Tuchel helped recruit Dahoud to Dortmund in 2017.

Dahoud left Borussia Monchengladbach for BVB while Tuchel was still in charge. However, the 47-year-old manager had left by the time he arrived at the club.

But despite not having the chance to work with Dahoud, the Chelsea boss is well aware of his countryman’s qualities.

Dahoud's current contract at the Signal Iduna Park expires in the summer of 2022 and Dortmund could be forced to sell him this summer to avoid losing him for nothing.

The 25-year-old has made 19 appearances across all competitions in this campaign for BVB, scoring twice, including in the 3-2 win in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 tie against Sevilla.

In addition to Dahoud, Chelsea are also said to be among a host of clubs interested in his teammate Erling Haaland this summer, with Manchester City also vying for his signature.

Tuchel has, however, refused to be drawn on transfer plans with his immediate focus on the current campaign.

"It is not time to reflect for the summer and other solutions, other than what we have," Tuchel told a press conference last week. "We have guys that we are happy with and are looking for more solutions; we will try to help them."

