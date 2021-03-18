Chelsea 'monitoring' out-of-contract Man City forward Sergio Aguero

Chelsea are reportedly keeping tabs on the future of Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero.

Thomas Tuchel's are in the market for a new centre-forward this summer and have been heavily linked with Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland.

However, the Blues have now been linked with Sergio Aguero of Manchester City.

The 32-year-old is out of of contract at the end of the season and is yet to sign a new deal with Pep Guardiola's side, and no talks have been held either over a fresh contract at the Etihad.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

And as per the Mail, Chelsea, who have been long-term admirers of Aguero since his days at Atletico Madrid before he joined Manchester City, are now 'monitoring developments' along with Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona are also interested in the out-of-contract Argentine and have made contact with Aguero over a possible transfer.

Aguero has made just five starts for City in all competitions this season due to injuries and illness, and could be on the move in the summer after showing disappointment at his lack of opportunities in the City side.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

He wants to remain in the Premier League next season regardless of if he leaves Manchester City.

But would Chelsea and Tuchel seriously consider Aguero as a player who suits what is being built at Stamford Bridge with a young squad?

There's no denying Aguero's quality and if the Blues were to miss out on the number one target Haaland, could Aguero be the short-term fix until a new long-term option is found? Time will tell.

