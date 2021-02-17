Chelsea never submitted official bid for Dayot Upamecano with Bayern transfer comfirmed

Despite showing heavy interest in RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano in recent weeks, Chelsea didn't submit an official bid to land the defender in the summer.

Bayern Munich, who were reportedly leading the race to sign the Frenchman, confirmed their capture of Upamecano on a five-year deal earlier this week.

The German giants' capture of Upamecano comes as a blow to Chelsea, who had reportedly made him their top target going into the summer with Blues boss Thomas Tuchel bidding to overhaul his defence in an attempt to make his side title-challengers next season.

As per Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, though the board and the manager retained interest in the 22-year-old, Chelsea didn't make an official contract offer for Upamecano as they wanted to wait for a few months to assess their options and decide on a transfer strategy ahead of the summer.

Upamecano was one of the most sought-after prospects in Europe with reports confirming that Chelsea and Liverpool were targeting a summer move for the Leipzig man.

It has even been suggested that though Chelsea were 'unquestionably interested' in bringing the centre-half to Stamford Bridge in the summer, the club's scouts had reservations regarding the defender and weren't willing to get involved in a bidding war over his wages.

Such claims provided a stark contrast to earlier reports that suggested that club owner Roman Abramovich had no problem in meeting the centre-back's wage demands and activating his release clause worth €42.5 million [$51.5 million] in the summer.

Having missed out on Upamecano, Chelsea have now turned their attention to RB Leipzig's Ibrahim Konaté as an option to bolster their defensive options in the summer, as per German journalist and transfer expert Christian Falk.

The 6'3 tall defender, whose current deal at Leipzig runs till June 2023, has been tipped to become one of the best defenders of his generation after turning heads with his displays alongside Upamecano in the Bundesliga during the 2018/19 and 2019/20 campaigns.



Liverpool and Manchester United have also been linked with Konaté in recent weeks, with both heavyweight clubs having stuggled with personnel issues at the back this campaign.

