Chelsea not interested in Atalanta star Duvan Zapata as Erling Haaland alternative

Chelsea are not interested in signing Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata, despite recent reports to the contrary.

It’s no secret that Chelsea's number one target this summer is Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, but recent reports suggested that the Colombian was being eyed as an alternative to the in-demand Norway international.

Those reports, however, have quickly been put to bed by respected Colombian journalist Diego Rueda, as cited by Sport Witness, who says the striker is not a target for the Premier League outfit.

(Photo by Paola Garbuio/LaPresse/Sipa USA)

“What is Chelsea’s interest in Duván? None, there is no offer, there is no interest from Chelsea for the Colombian player,” he told Caracol Radio.

“Chelsea took a decision two seasons ago; not to sign players over 30 years of age. They also have Giroud and Timo Werner, so although they would think of letting Timo go, there is no chance.

“Until today, it’s not real, none, there’s no offer, they haven’t spoken to the representatives, they haven’t looked at the possibility of signing him.

(Photo by Ruben Albarran / PRESSINPHOTO)

“That is to tell you that after confirming by Italy, with the representatives, by the people close to us; there is no interest from Chelsea for Duván Zapata.”

Earlier this month, Chelsea were also linked with a move for out-of-contract Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, but those reports were rubbished by Christian Falk of BILD.

The Blues are still determined to sign Haaland at the end of the season, though Real Madrid are reportedly leading the race for his signature.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube