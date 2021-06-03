Chelsea Not Rushing to Sell Christian Pulisic This Summer

Chelsea are in no rush to sell Christian Pulisic this summer, according to reports.

The 22-year-old featured 43 times for the Blues during the 2020/21 campaign, but could only contribute six goals and four assists to the side.

Pulisic had several injury setbacks in a season where he had two managers, Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel, before going onto clinch Champions League glory, becoming the first ever American to do so.

There had been suggestion previously that Pulisic would consider his future if the lack of game time continued at Chelsea, and he has recently admitted his frustrations at having to keep on proving himself.

But nevertheless, Pulisic is enjoying his time in England and revealed last month he is 'happy' at Chelsea after an 'incredible two years' at the club.

And the Mail now report an update on his future, claiming the club are in no rush to let the American leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Pulisic is now with the USMNT for the CONCACAF Nations League following the incredible achievement in Porto.

"It's been an incredible couple of days, definitely. Obviously, getting to celebrate and having some family and friends there and be with my teammates was an incredible achievement, so we're really proud," Pulisic said earlier this week.

Pulisic hasn't been the only Chelsea star having to have needed to remain patient. The competition within the Blues squad has left Tuchel with difficult selection choices.

His future will be the last thing on his mind. But at the age of 22, winning the Champions League, Pulisic will be enjoying his time away from club football before reporting back to pre-season next month.

