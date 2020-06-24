Absolute Chelsea
Frank Lampard: Chelsea haven’t tabled bid for Kai Havertz

Matt Debono

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard insists they have not made a bid for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz.

The Blues have already landed two signings this summer after Timo Werner’s recent announcement followed Hakim Ziyech’s pre-agreed signing back in February.

Lampard’s side have had a long-term interest in Havertz with recent reports that they had tabled an €80 million bid for the 21-year-old.

But the Chelsea boss refused to comment on any speculation and confirmed no bids have yet been made.

“He’s obviously a top player but as I’ve said previously, we are not going to comment on players of other teams and it cannot be our focus so nothing to say.

“No bids have gone in for him and that’s not our focus at the moment, Manchester City on Thursday is,” he added.

With the Premier League season still ongoing, Lampard won’t turn his attentions to the transfer market until the season is over.

“I don’t know because we have more games to complete before the window opens so that is something we will approach when it comes round but at the minute our only focus can be on the games in hand.”

