Chelsea not willing to meet wage demands of Bayern Munich defender David Alaba

Chelsea have encountered a major setback in their pursuit of Bayern Munich star David Alaba with the club unwilling to break their current wage structure to land the defender in the summer.

The 28-year-old is admired by Blues boss Thomas Tuchel, who is planning to re-shape his side's defence in the summer in a bid to make them title-contenders next season.

Alaba has failed to agree a contract renewal with Bayern and will be a free agent at the end of the campaign, with Madrid being considered the front-runners in the race for his signature.

According to ESPN, talks between Madrid and Alaba's entourage have progressed over the past month, with the La Liga champions close to agreeing a four-year deal worth £400,000-a-week with the Austrian.

READ MORE: Chelsea receive major boost in Dayot Upamecano pursuit

READ MORE: The latest on Chelsea's pursuit of David Alaba

READ MORE: Chelsea reveal asking price for midfielder Ross Barkley

Following The Guardian's report that said Chelsea will try and hijack Madrid's move for the Austrian, The Telegraph have suggested that Alaba has put off the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool by demanding to be paid an incredible £20 million per year.

Chelsea cannot afford to pay Alaba anywhere near that sort of money and will need that figure to lessen considerably if they are to launch a serious bid for him in the summer.

Tuchel is open to extending veteran defender Thiago Silva's stay at Stamford Bridge past this season, but is yet to decide whether the trio of Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rüdiger and Fikayo Tomori remain in his plans moving forward.

READ MORE: Chelsea handed transfer update on Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho

READ MORE: Chelsea not interested in re-signing Eden Hazard from Real Madrid this summer

READ MORE: Manchester City lining up £100 million bid for Chelsea target Erling Haaland in the summer

However, Chelsea are prepared to match RB Leipzig's valuation of Dayot Upamecano in the summer, with reports suggesting the existence of a £38 million [€42.5 million] release clause in his contract that becomes active at the end of the season.

Tuchel has reportedly made the Frenchman his top target for the summer and according to BILD, club owner Roman Abramovich has no problem in meeting the Frenchman's release clause and wage demands.

The Blues have also been linked recently with Bayern's Niklas Süle and Jerome Boateng as alternate options at center-half.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube