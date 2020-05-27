Chelsea told they can sign Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico for £22.4M

Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign left-back Nicolas Tagliafico this summer by Dutch champions Ajax.

The Blues have already landed one of their most-prized assets in Hakim Ziyech, and another could be on the way to London.

Frank Lampard has yet to find his long-term replacement at left-back, and now he has been handed the chance to sign Tagliafico.

As per the Telegraph, Chelsea have been told they can sign the Argentine defender for a fee or £22.4 million

Leicester City full-back Ben Chilwell has also been linked with a move to west London and is valued at £40 million, which would make Tagliafico a significantly cheaper alternative.

Chelsea have built a strong relationship with Ajax following the signing of Ziyech, and now have the opportunity to strengthen their defensive line.

Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri have failed to convince Lampard this season, with club-captain Cesar Azpilicueta filling in at left-back following Reece James' emergence into the first-team.

The report states though that it is unclear whether Lampard is interested in making a move for the defender, but the 27-year-old is keen on a move to England.

Could Hakim Ziyech work his magic and land Chelsea another key signing?

