Report: Barcelona hand Chelsea two options to sign £75M-rated Philippe Coutinho

Matt Debono

Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho this summer. 

Coutinho is currently on loan with Bundesliga side Bayern Munich, however the German side are set to not take up the option of signing him on a permanent basis. 

Barcelona are looking to offload Coutinho this summer, after his £142 million move from Liverpool in 2018 failing to pay off. 

Now according to The Sun, Barcelona have made the Brazilian available for a fee of £75 million, or a deal to sign the 27-year-old on a season-long loan is also on the table. 

Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City have been linked with him, and should a loan deal be struck, the report states that clubs would only have to pay half of Coutinho's £290,000-a-week wages. 

His agent Kia Joorabchian has recently admitted that Coutinho would be open to a move back to the Premier League.

READ MORE: Willian is set to leave the club when his contract expires. 

"The Premier League is something that he has always enjoyed playing in, and loved playing in, and would probably love to come back and play in."

With the impact that the coronavirus outbreak has had, clubs could opt to head into the loan market this summer. 

Frank Lampard has admitted that the Blues know where to strengthen, and he will look to head into the market to recruit additions.  

“We have the good young players, we have had experienced players around them that have helped them this year, but we know there are little areas within the squad [we can improve].

"Some of that's what we have already, some of that's how we might look to recruit going forward."

Do you think Chelsea should sign Philippe Coutinho this summer? Let us know your thoughts below. 

