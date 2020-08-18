SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Chelsea 'offered Lewis Dunk and Nick Pope' by representatives of Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell

Matt Debono

Chelsea have reportedly been offered Premier League stars Lewis Dunk and Nick Pope this summer.

They are looking to bring in a new goalkeeper and a centre-back and the Blues have reportedly been handed the opportunity to sign two established top-flight players.

Following the conclusion of the 2019/20 season, Lampard is now able to look at building his squad ahead of the new campaign and is expected to land more targets ahead of the September 12 start.

And according to Pipe Sierra of WinSportsTV, David Manasseh, who is part of the Stellar Group which represents Chelsea target Ben Chilwell, has offered the Blues the chance to sign duo Nick Pope and Lewis Dunk this summer. 

watford-fc-v-leicester-city-premier-league

Kepa Arrizabalaga's future in west London remains unclear but his time is running out at the club and several targets have been identified. 

Jan Oblak [Atletico Madrid], Andre Onana [Ajax] and Dean Henderson [Manchester United] have all been linked.

Burnley, as per the report, value Pope at £27 million after he kept 15 clean sheets in the Premier League last season. 

nick-pope

Lewis Dunk has also reportedly been offered to the Blues this summer, an area of the side which needs drastic improvement after Lampard's side conceded 79 goals in all competitions. 

The report states that no movement has been made by Chelsea as of yet, but Lampard will need to offload stars before new additions are made this summer. 

Michy Batshuayi, who is on £100,000-a-week has been targeted by Premier League new-boys Leeds United, which is a boost for Frank Lampard in freeing up the wage bill at Stamford Bridge.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Transfer News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kai Havertz to Chelsea could be resolved in the next 10 days

The transfer saga surrounding Kai Havertz could be finally coming to an end by the end of August ahead of the new season.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Gonzalo Higuain: Premier League defenders get away with 'kicking the **** out of you'

Former Chelsea forward Gonzalo Higuain has looked back on his time in England and believes defenders got away with plenty of decisions against attackers.

Matt Debono

Report: 'Serious possibilities' that Chelsea could trigger £45M release clause for Sporting winger

Chelsea have reportedly joined the race for Sporting winger Joelson Fernandes this summer.

Matt Debono

Tiemoué Bakayoko opens up on future amid AC Milan interest

Tiemoué Bakayoko returned to his parent club Chelsea this summer after spending the season on loan in France at AS Monaco, but is set to be on the move again in the transfer window.

Matt Debono

West Ham dismiss reports that Chelsea have made £50M bid for Declan Rice

West Ham have dismissed reports that Chelsea have made a £50 million bid for midfielder Declan Rice this summer.

Matt Debono

AC Milan set to make Chelsea opening offer for Tiemoué Bakayoko

AC Milan and Chelsea have opened talks regarding midfielder Tiemoué Bakayoko this summer.

Matt Debono

Why Chelsea boss Frank Lampard wants to secure Kai Havertz signing ASAP this summer

Chelsea are now free to enter the next stage of their negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen regarding Kai Havertz and Frank Lampard wants to get the deal done as soon as possible.

Matt Debono

Chelsea express interest in Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico as Ben Chilwell alternative

Chelsea have expressed an interested in signing Nicolas Tagliafico this summer from Ajax, as an alternative to Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell.

Matt Debono

Manchester United 'could yet show genuine interest' in Chelsea-bound Kai Havertz

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz is all set to make a summer move to the Premier League to join Chelsea, but Manchester United are keeping a close eye on the German.

Matt Debono

Report: Chelsea identify Andre Onana as no.1 goalkeeper target this summer

Chelsea have reportedly made Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana their number one target to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer.

Matt Debono