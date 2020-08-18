Chelsea have reportedly been offered Premier League stars Lewis Dunk and Nick Pope this summer.

They are looking to bring in a new goalkeeper and a centre-back and the Blues have reportedly been handed the opportunity to sign two established top-flight players.

Following the conclusion of the 2019/20 season, Lampard is now able to look at building his squad ahead of the new campaign and is expected to land more targets ahead of the September 12 start.

And according to Pipe Sierra of WinSportsTV, David Manasseh, who is part of the Stellar Group which represents Chelsea target Ben Chilwell, has offered the Blues the chance to sign duo Nick Pope and Lewis Dunk this summer.

Kepa Arrizabalaga's future in west London remains unclear but his time is running out at the club and several targets have been identified.

Jan Oblak [Atletico Madrid], Andre Onana [Ajax] and Dean Henderson [Manchester United] have all been linked.

Burnley, as per the report, value Pope at £27 million after he kept 15 clean sheets in the Premier League last season.

Lewis Dunk has also reportedly been offered to the Blues this summer, an area of the side which needs drastic improvement after Lampard's side conceded 79 goals in all competitions.

The report states that no movement has been made by Chelsea as of yet, but Lampard will need to offload stars before new additions are made this summer.

Michy Batshuayi, who is on £100,000-a-week has been targeted by Premier League new-boys Leeds United, which is a boost for Frank Lampard in freeing up the wage bill at Stamford Bridge.

