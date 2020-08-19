SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Chelsea offered departing Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiago Silva this summer

Matt Debono

Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Brazilian central defender Thiago Silva this summer. 

The 35-year-old is a free agent after Sunday as he will play his final game for Paris Saint-Germain after eight seasons at the club in the Champions League final. 

Silva will depart the Parc Des Princes and AC Milan, and Fiorentina have both shown interest in taking the Brazilian to Italy. 

But he reportedly wants to fulfil a dream of playing in the Premier League and at 35 years of age, it could be his last opportunity to play in England's top-flight. 

As per the Telegraph, they report that Frank Lampard has been offered the chance to land the soon-to-be free agent to bolster his defence. 

Chelsea conceded 54 goals in the Premier League last season and are looking to strengthen at the back this summer, with Declan Rice and Ben Chilwell both being strongly linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

But with Silva available on a free transfer and being prepared to take a wage cut on his current £1.3 million-a-month wages, the Blues could look to take on the Brazilian. 

“I have already said a lot of times before I wanted to, that I want to finish [my career] here in Europe,” Silva said on his future earlier this week. 

"A decision was taken, now things are calm in my head. It will be in another club, but my heart will stay here."

----------

