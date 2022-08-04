Skip to main content

Chelsea Officially Announce Signing Of Carney 'Carnes' Chukwuemeka

Chelsea have signed Aston Villa academy graduate Carney Chukwuemeka on a permanent deal and there's no place like home for the childhood fan. 

The midfielder has committed six years at Stamford Bridge with his contract running until 2028, and the Birmingham side could receive up to £20m including potential add-ons for the transfer. 

Chukwuemeka impressed clubs across the world after shining in England's U19 squad throughout their European Championship triumph this summer. 

Whilst Villa head coach Steven Gerrard accepted the youngster was on his way out, and left him out of their pre-season tour of Australia following his disinterest to extend his previous contract. 

Now a blue, the 18-year-old is expected to play a vital part ahead of the 2022/23 season, with Thomas Tuchel excited for what the prospect can bring. 

Talking to Chelsea FC, Chukwuemeka said: “It’s been quite hectic but I couldn’t get Chelsea out of my head the last few days so I’m just happy and relieved that it’s all done.

Carney Chukwuemeka

Chukwuemeka battling with Mason Mount last season. 

“I’m so excited and just can’t wait to get on the pitch, meet all the players and try to win games and trophies with Chelsea.

"I feel like I just want to bring myself, try and be unique and be a player for Chelsea that's never been seen before at this football club.

"People should expect me to be 100% in all I do and give my all for the club because that's what I'm going to do."

