Chelsea on four-club shortlist to make summer move for David Alaba

Bayern Munich defender David Alaba has been linked with a summer move to Chelsea, as his contract talks at the German club continue to stall.

The Austrian centre-back is reportedly keen on a move to the Premier League in the summer, despite making 15 appearances for the Bavarians in all competitions so far this season.

According to SportBild, the 28-year-old has expressed an interest in joining Chelsea in a summer move, with the club keen to explore their options with Thiago Silva's contract currently set to expire at the end of this season.

The Blues join a four-club shortlist that David Alaba's agent Pini Zahavi has put in place, that also features Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Roman Abramovich's close relationship with the agent could also be a key negotiating factor in pursuit of sealing a switch to west London for the Austrian.

Despite the persistent links with a move for Alaba in the summer, Chelsea defender Thiago Silva may yet be set to stay for another year as his agent is reportedly in talks to extend his deal for another year until 2022.

