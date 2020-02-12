Chelsea on the brink of signing Ajax star Hakim Ziyech after personal terms agreed

Chelsea are on the verge of signing Ajax midfielder Hakim Ziyech after personal terms were agreed between the Moroccan and the Premier League side.

The two clubs came to an agreement on the transfer of the 26-year-old, after a €45 million deal was verbally agreed for Ziyech to join Chelsea in the summer.

A bid was rejected by Ajax in January after they didn't want to let Ziyech leave until the end of the season, and a deal with Chelsea was thrashed out for a summer transfer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, personal terms between Chelsea and Hakim Ziyech have now been agreed and the transfer is on the brink of being confirmed.

Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag all but confirmed the move after he spoke to Dutch TV station Fox ahead of Ajax's fixture against Vitesse on Wednesday evening.

"A transfer was coming, we expected it to happen," Ten Hag said on Ziyech's future.

"And I actually already expected this 1 or 2 years earlier. And each time it was: ‘wow, he stayed again’. We are just happy that we will still have him until the end of the season."

The deal is set to be confirmed and announced by the two clubs within the next week, which will come as a delight to head coach Frank Lampard after the Blues failed to land the 26-year-old in January.

Ziyech marks the beginning of Chelsea's summer splash into the transfer market.

