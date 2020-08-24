SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Chelsea closing in on £90M deal for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz

Matt Debono

Chelsea are on the verge of agreeing a deal for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz this summer. 

The 21-year-old has been heavily linked with a switch to Chelsea and a deal is set to be agreed. 

As per various sources, Bayer Leverkusen will accept the Blues' offer of £90 million including add-ons for Havertz this summer, with an agreement set to be reached in the 'next few hours' on Monday, according to Fabrizio Romano. 

Havertz will join for a fee of £72 million plus £18 million in add-ons, which include Chelsea qualifying for the Champions League and if he wins silverware during his time at the club when he signs a five-year-deal in west London. 

He will become the most expensive German player following Timo Werner's £47.5 million switch to Chelsea, and will be the Blues' new club-record signing. 

Leverkusen 'told' Chelsea on Sunday evening that they were going to accept the new bid which was made three days ago, and now the paperwork is set to be finalised before the German seals his move to the Premier League.

He will join fellow German's Antonio Rudiger and Timo Werner in west London, and becomes Frank Lampard's third major signing of the summer after Hakim Ziyech and Werner.

Chelsea are also on the verge of completing deals for Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva, who is now a free agent after playing his final game for Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.

