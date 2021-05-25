Chelsea Open to Letting Hudson-Odoi Leave This Summer - Dortmund Interested

Chelsea are ready to allow Callum Hudson-Odoi to leave the club this summer, according to reports.

The 20-year-old has started just 10 times this season in all competitions, facing tough competition from Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech to get into the Chelsea side this term.

He has had to remain patient on the sidelines but his time at the club could be up this summer.

As per Eurosport, Chelsea are ready to allow Hudson-Odoi to depart the club this summer.

Borussia Dortmund is a possible destination for the 20-year-old, and after not making a serious impression following the bumper contract handed to him to fend off interest from Bayern Munich, Chelsea are open to him leaving.

Chelsea don't have a valuation at this stage, as per the report, but could let him leave on loan if a large proportion of his wages are covered by his next club.

Dortmund have made 'tentative enquiries' about what it would take to bring Hudson-Odoi to Germany.

What Thomas Tuchel has previously said about Hudson-Odoi

Earlier in May, Tuchel said: "Callum needs to understand how to use his potential.

"He needs to understand how to push himself to the absolute limit, and not be happy with 80, 85, 90, 95 per cent. He simply cannot be happy with that in any single day. He needs to learn and understand that and live up to that. Once he does this, he will make his way and leave his footprints."

He added: "We are very happy with Callum since we arrived here. Everything that counts is what he does here, and how he lives up to his talent that he clearly has.

‘He has big talent, and with that big responsibility. This is what he is trying, sometimes better, sometimes okay, sometimes very good, and when we have a chance we let him play. But please don’t forget we only have three changes here in England, which is a big disadvantage, also for guys like Callum, like Tammy.

"We cannot give them 20 minutes here, and 20 minutes there, which could make a huge difference for their feeling, but also for their development. We have only three, which means only two because the last one is a bit of a risk for injury and finishing the game with 10 men."

